Kroger Opening Kitchens at Two Locations to Serve ‘Restaurant-Quality’ Meals

Kroger is partnering with ClusterTruck to provide a variety of freshly prepared meals on-demand with no service or delivery fees.

Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co. is launching two on-premise kitchens in Fishers, Ind., and Dublin, Ohio, developed in partnership with ClusterTruck, a technology startup that operates delivery-only restaurants. The kitchens will provide a variety of freshly prepared meals on-demand with no service or delivery fees. Customers can order from a menu of more than 80 meals, spanning a variety of ingredients.

The two entities are describing the fare as “food quality you can get at a sit-down restaurant with the personality of street food.”

Kroger and ClusterTruck’s on-premise kitchens were developed from the momentum and insights of an informative pilot launched in December 2019 in Carmel, Ind., Indianapolis and Columbus. Different from the off-premise concept, the new concept will repurpose approximately 1,000 square feet at each participating store to create a culinary space for ClusterTruck staff to prepare meals for quick delivery and in-store pickup.

“Kroger remains focused on providing our customers with fresh food and experiences enabled by industry-leading insights and transformative technology,” said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger’s group vice president of fresh merchandising. “The new on-premise kitchen, in partnership with ClusterTruck, is an innovation that streamlines ordering, preparation and delivery, supporting Kroger as we meet the sustained customer demand for quick, fresh restaurant-quality meals, especially as we navigate an unprecedented health crisis that has affected every aspect of our lives, including mealtime.”

Kroger said the expansion of its relationship with ClusterTruck reflects the retailer’s ongoing investments in providing a variety of prepared fresh food options and creating a seamless experience for customers. Kroger experienced a 127% digital sales lift in second quarter 2020, as customers continued to use digital ordering options, including pickup, delivery, and ship to home.

Indianapolis-based ClusterTruck is a player in the ghost kitchen space, building a proprietary software system that creates custom algorithms to optimize kitchen and delivery operations and removes the pain points of the third-party delivery model. ClusterTruck’s systematic approach to meal delivery allows the company to ensure all orders are delivered to the customer within just seven minutes of preparation — and on average less than 30 minutes of ordering. The combination of ClusterTruck’s innovative technology platform, optimization of meal delivery and launch at Kroger stores has the potential to create a new and more sustainable model, according to both companies.

“As the prepared food delivery category continues to explode, we’re thrilled to play such a pivotal role in Kroger’s fresh and forward-thinking meal delivery strategy,” said Chris Baggott, ClusterTruck co-founder and CEO.

The on-premise kitchen in the Fishers store is open and the Dublin location will open later this year.