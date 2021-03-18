LeBron Believes in Mtn Dew Rise Energy, One Reason He Has Joined PepsiCo

LeBron James says it’s important to him that he believes in the brands and products where he invests his time.

James believes in Mtn Dew Rise Energy, which is why he’s endorsing the launch of PepsiCo’s new energy drink. Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo said Mtn Dew Rise Energy is “specifically formulated with ingredients to kick off the morning with a mental boost, immune support, and zero grams of added sugar.” The drink contains 180 milligrams of caffeine, Vitamins A and C, antioxidants, fruit juice, citicoline and zinc.

“As energy beverages evolve to provide even more functional benefits, we’re excited to introduce the new Mtn Dew Rise Energy for those looking for a morning boost with enhanced mental clarity and immune support that helps you conquer the morning to conquer the day,” said Fabiola Torres, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of PepsiCo’s energy category. “LeBron is the epitome of motivation and has achieved legendary status by seizing every morning. He not only continues to excel on and off the court, but has dedicated his life to help others rise as well.”

PepsiCo said its multiyear partnership with James not only includes Mtn Dew Rise Energy, but will expand to other areas, including the snack category. The partnership will also touch on numerous aspects of James’ wide-ranging work, such as PepsiCo’s and James’ shared commitment to uplifting and impacting underserved communities.

“LeBron is arguably the most influential celebrity in the galaxy right now,” said Adam Harter, senior vice president of media, sports and entertainment for PepsiCo. “He dominates on the court, has a thriving enterprise, puts his family first, and is committed to social change and making a positive impact on communities. He is not only going to be an incredible brand partner to Mtn Dew Rise Energy, but we also look forward to the collective impact we can make on the people we serve through education, social justice and community initiatives.”

“When I first learned about the message behind the drink — the fact that every day is a chance to rise for all of us — that really resonated with me,” said James. “The ability to rise and find motivation to do more and be more every single morning is powerful. I’m excited about the opportunity to bring that to life through this partnership with PepsiCo.”

Mtn Dew Rise Energy is available in 16-ounce cans in six flavors: Pomegranate Blue Burst, Orange Breeze, Strawberry Melon Spark, Tropical Sunrise, Berry Blitz and Peach Mango Dawn. It is available at all major retail locations where PepsiCo products are sold.

The cans of Mtn Dew Rise Energy feature a lion as the brand icon, according to PepsiCo. Its part of a bold visual identity created by PepsiCo’s in-house design team to help the brand stand out on shelf, the company said.