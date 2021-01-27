Local Economies Are on the Mend, Yelp Report Reveals

In its “2020 Yelp Economic Average (YEA)” report, Yelp found that reopenings of local businesses increased in the fourth quarter, with a total of 230,209 businesses reopening between March 1 and Dec. 31. The report from the San Francisco-based digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses also highlighted how many industries have persevered through the pandemic by opening new businesses at comparable or even higher rates than years prior.

For the company’s 2020 report, YEA reflects data from millions of local businesses and tens of millions of users on Yelp’s platform, measuring U.S. business openings and reopenings, as well as consumer interest trends via search data, page views, reviews and photos. In 2020, the report was adapted to reveal the dramatic impact COVID-19 has had on local economies, uncovering the resilience of local businesses across the country. While the pandemic continues to drive uncertainty, YEA’s fourth-quarter data demonstrates early evidence of an economic recovery emerging across the nation, according to Yelp.

“After a challenging year that’s tested millions of local businesses, our data shows early signs that local economies may finally be on the mend,” said Justin Norman, Yelp’s vice president of data science. “As a testament to their resilience many months into the pandemic, we saw numerous industries return to pre-pandemic rates of new openings. As people spent more time at home, businesses in the home, local, professional and auto services, at times, opened more new businesses than prior years, and all ended the year with a higher number of new openings in December than years prior.”

Businesses in the home and professional services space proved to be the most resilient and poised for growth throughout the pandemic, according to the study. In April 2020, openings dropped by only 4% for home services and 6% for professional services compared to April 2019, the smallest decreases of major categories on Yelp. Throughout the remainder of the year (May through December), home services and professional services had an average increase in openings of 7% and 4%, respectively, from the same periods in 2019.

Local and auto services experienced less severe declines upon the onset of the pandemic, with their sharpest decline of openings in April for local services (17% decrease) and May for auto services (21% decrease), Yelp found. New openings in auto services experienced an average decrease of 11%, year over year, until September (7% increase year over year) followed by decreases in October and November. Recovery was evident in December, as auto services had 14% more openings than December 2019. Local services experienced new opening decreases through August, but starting in September openings increased by 13% year over year and continued to show a strong recovery in the fourth quarter with an 11% average monthly increase in openings compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the report.

Retail and shopping businesses averaged approximately 3,118 openings per month in 2020, a 25% decrease from 2019 where the category averaged 4,175 openings per month. In October, the industry experienced its highest number of business openings since February, followed by a slow down of new openings in November and December.

Fitness and beauty categories experienced a significant drop in new openings in April (down 64% for fitness and down 66% for beauty compared to April 2019), but saw new openings begin to recover in the fourth quarter, the study found. Since February 2020, both fitness and beauty industries experienced their highest number of new openings in October with 845 and 3,804 new business openings, respectively (down 26% and 11% year over year).

