Looking Good: ‘Sephora at Kohl’s’ Plans Summer Openings

Sephora and Kohl’s today announced they are making progress on their omnichannel partnership that will see the “Sephora at Kohl’s” assortment offered on Kohls.com and in 200 Kohl’s stores beginning in August.

The companies plan to roll out the new concept to at least 850 Kohl’s stores by 2023. As seen above, all Sephora at Kohl’s immersive locations will feature 2,500 square feet of dedicated space where customers can explore the signature Sephora experience on their own, or be guided by Sephora-trained beauty advisors who will provide consultations and assistance in product discovery.

“We’re thrilled to bring the depth and diversity of Sephora’s brand assortment to Kohl’s that will ensure approachable access to prestige beauty. We are also proud to share that 75% of the brands we’re offering Kohl’s customers are exclusive to Sephora at Kohl’s and Sephora,” said Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer. “All customers who enter Sephora at Kohl’s can expect the same experience, and will find the most highly sought-after brands that Sephora clients have come to know and love at our freestanding Sephora locations and Sephora.com.”

The companies unveiled their long-term partnership last winter. At the time, they were targeting opening the first Sephora at Kohl’s locations in fall 2021. A full list of the more than 125 prestige beauty brands to be offered at Sephora at Kohl’s can be found here.

“The vast and diverse range of beauty brands coming to Sephora at Kohl’s demonstrates how we, together with Sephora, are making prestige beauty far more accessible to millions of consumers across the country,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “Our curated assortment features some of the most relevant and exciting brands in the industry today and is sure to excite existing customers and attract new customers to Kohl’s. This game-changing milestone in our long-term partnership with Sephora is another proof point to how we are transforming Kohl’s beauty business to become a leading experiential beauty destination.”

Sephora purchases at Kohl’s and Kohls.com will be eligible for Beauty Insider rewards benefits as part of Sephora’s award-winning loyalty program. Kohl’s also will offer in-store return, store pick-up and curbside pick-up. In addition, Sephora.com and Kohls.com will integrate their e-commerce experiences, allowing Sephora.com shoppers to find the nearest Sephora or Kohl’s locations that have their beauty products available.

Two other popular retailers, Target and Ulta Beauty, last year announced a similar long-term partnership that will place Ulta Beauty “shop in shop” locations in select Target locations nationwide. “More than ever before, now is the time for innovation in retail,” Ulta CEO Mary Dillon said at the time of the announcement. “This partnership is an amazing way to further reimagine guest experiences with a partner who shares our company values. “