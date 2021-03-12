Lowe’s Celebrates Its 100th Birthday By Giving Back

Lowe’s will award 100 grants in June to help recipients complete projects to build, repair, beautify, inspire and improve 100 communities across America.

To celebrate its 100th birthday, Lowe’s is giving gifts to local communities.

On its birthday, which was March 8, the Mooresville, N.C.-based home improvement chain announced the launch of “100 Hometowns,” an initiative to complete 100 impact projects this year as part of a $10 million commitment to give back to the communities the retailer serves.

Lowe’s is inviting people nationwide to nominate a hometown project in need of restoration, sharing their hometown stories and helping to demonstrate the possibility all neighborhoods hold. Lowe’s will award 100 grants in June to help recipients complete projects to build, repair, beautify, inspire and improve 100 communities across America. The projects are expected to be completed this year.

“For generations, serving the community has been a core part of Lowe’s culture and values,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “In approaching our centennial and particularly in the wake of such a challenging period for our country, we decided to commemorate this milestone by taking on 100 community improvement projects, with local associate volunteers lending a hand across the nation. We believe in the power of possibility and have an unwavering commitment to making homes better for all, now and for the next 100 years.”

Lowe’s is partnering with former Lowe’s associate and award-winning country music star Kane Brown to kick off the program by going back to his hometown of Chattanooga, Tenn. It is a meaningful homecoming for Brown who used to practice singing while serving as a customer service associate at the Hixson, Tenn., Lowe’s location.

Lowe’s and Kane have a shared commitment to give back to communities in need and believe in the power of possibility that all neighborhoods hold. Together, Lowe’s and Kane will kick off a nationwide community effort to inspire others to make their neighborhoods even stronger for the future.

“My community in Chattanooga has always been there for me, and I’m so excited to give back to my hometown this summer with Lowe’s,” said Brown. “We will be making renovations and repairs that will help the East Lake Boys & Girls Club continue to be the ‘home away from home’ for youth. This club is incredibly special — despite facing many challenges in 2020 due to COVID-19. [The club] still found meaningful ways to support and uplift kids and families during an incredibly difficult time for everyone.”

Nominations for “100 Hometowns” began March 9 and ends on April 19. The “100 Hometowns” grant recipients will be announced in June, with projects expected to be completed by the end of 2021.Lowe’s and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates.