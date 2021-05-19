Mask Enforcement for Unvaccinated Shouldn’t Fall to Retail Employees, NRF and RILA Say

Retailers are asking state governors and mayors to consider the practicality of state and local orders that track the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance announced May 13 giving fully vaccinated individuals approval to resume indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask.

In a letter sent to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, chairman of the National Governors Association, and Louisville, Ky., Mayor Greg Fischer, president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) and the National Retail Federation (NRF) said that while the new CDC guidance is encouraging news in the fight against COVID-19, state and local orders are substantially complicating the situation for retailers, their employees and customers.

The letter reads:

“Retail employees should not be asked to serve as de facto law enforcement related to masks for vaccinated versus non-vaccinated customers. As state and local officials consider the evolving federal guidance on masks, we urge thoughtful consideration related to the practicality of state and local orders. Our recommendation is to permit state and local orders to track CDC guidance closely, allowing retailers to make national policy decisions that reflect the most current scientific advice. If localities choose to keep mask requirements in place for unvaccinated Americans, administration of these requirements must not be placed on retail employees.”