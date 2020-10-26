Mobile Apps Are One Hot Holiday Item, According to Survey

More consumers will be decorating their smart phones with mobile apps this holiday season than ever before, according to Bluedot, a San Francisco-based location technology company.

In its recently released “2020 Holiday Habits Report,” Bluedot found that 75% of the consumers it surveyed plan to use mobile apps for at least half of their holiday shopping this year. Half of consumers indicate that they are likely to download two or more new apps this shopping season.

Bluedot’s research is based on a survey conducted in September of 1,500 American consumers. The findings indicate mobile apps, curbside pickup and buying online, picking up in-store (BOPIS) will all be critical initiatives for retailers desperate to retain market share during an extremely uncertain holiday shopping season, according to the company, which also found that nine out of 10 established mobile app users plan to do the same amount or more of their holiday shopping via mobile apps this year compared to last year.

The top reasons consumers are using mobile apps for holiday shopping include ease of ordering off the app, using them for curbside and/or in-store pickup, and limiting contact with other shoppers, Bluedot found.

Also, 58% of millennials expect to do 75% of their holiday shopping via mobile apps this year compared to Gen X (49%), baby boomers (45%) and Gen Z (42%), the survey said.

“It’s becoming increasingly clear that consumers are more receptive to mobile as the majority plan to download and use mobile apps for their holiday shopping,” said Emil Davityan, Bluedot co-founder and CEO. “There’s a unique opportunity this year for retailers to acquire new customers. Due to the pandemic, consumers are more receptive to apps than ever before. There’s a technology differential for companies who embrace this approach and a chance to get ahead of competitors while meeting consumer demand head-on.”

Click here to read more about Bluedot’s survey.