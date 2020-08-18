More Online Classes Equals More Retail Furnishings for Home Classrooms

With plans for school up in the air, so are plans for school supplies. But an update of the National Retail Federation’s annual back-to-class survey conducted in early August reveals that 63% of consumers expect at least some school and college classes will take place online this year, up from 55% when the original survey was conducted in early July.

Of that 63%, 76% plan to make purchases specifically because of online learning, up from 72%. While the number planning to buy laptops is essentially unchanged at 37% rather than 36%, the number buying accessories such as a mouse or flash drive is up at 26% from 21% and the number expecting to buy desks or chairs to furnish home classrooms rose from 17% to 23%.

“Consumers still face a great deal of uncertainty even as school begins to start and are further behind in their back-to-school spending than they have been in years,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “At this point, the majority of families expect to spend as much as they thought earlier this summer if not more, and it’s largely because of the need to spend more on electronics.”

The survey found 34% expect to spend more than they thought in July, and 54% said that’s because they plan to spend more on electronics and computer equipment.

Also, 47% said they are spending more on clothing because their growing children need new clothes whether they are at school or at home.

Fifty-nine percent said they are spending more on supplies.

Only 25% expect to spend less, and 42% expect to spend the same as they thought in July.

Shoppers with children in kindergarten through high school said they planned to spend an average $789.49 per family for a total of $33.9 billion while those with college students planned to spend an average of $1,059.20 per family or $67.7 billion total.

The survey of 7,569 consumers was conducted Aug. 3-11.