More Than $20 Billion Will be Spent on Dads

Here’s a record that isn’t just being broken, it’s being shattered.

According to a survey by Prosper Insights & Analytics for theNational Retail Federation (NRF), U.S. consumers are expected to spend more than $20.1 billion on gifts and other items for Father’s Day this year, a record high. Total spending for the holiday, June 20, will smash last year’s record figure of $17 billion.

“Americans are looking forward to celebrating their fathers, husbands and sons this Father’s Day,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “With our nation now making significant strides toward recovery and reopening, retailers are prepared to help customers safely find items they want and need to make this year’s holiday celebration extra meaningful.”

The number of Americans (75%) who plan to celebrate the fathers, husbands and other paternal figures in their life this Father’s Day is consistent with previous years. Of those celebrating, half (50%) plan to buy gifts for their own dad, a quarter (26%) plan to buy for a husband and 1 in 10 (11%) plan to buy for a son.

However, consumers plan to spend a little more to treat their dads this year. Survey respondents indicated they plan to spend an average of $174 on Father’s Day items, or $26 more than last year and a record high for the survey. About half (47%) of the increase comes from spending more on special outings, clothing and consumer electronics.

Those ages 35-44 will be this year’s biggest holiday spenders. They plan to spend an average of $259 on Father’s Day gifts, which is $49 more than last year.

The top gifts shoppers plan to purchase for Father’s Day are greeting cards (59%), clothing (49%), a special outing such as dinner or brunch (46%), gift cards (45%) and personal care items (28%). The number of consumers planning a special outing is back up to pre-pandemic levels.

“Consumers are showing they are comfortable with pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, particularly as we head into the summer season,” Prosper Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Many are planning to take Dad out for a special meal or experience this Father’s Day, which wasn’t an option last year during the shutdowns.”

The survey of 7,971 consumers was conducted May 3-11.