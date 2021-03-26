Most Consumers Confident About Current Finances

Seventy-seven percent of Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic caused the worst economic downtown in their lifetimes. The good news is these same Americans are confident about their current financial outlook.

MassMutual learned in its latest “Consumer Spending & Saving Index” survey that, as the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic reached the U.S., 69% of Americans said they are optimistic about their finances, and 30% are more optimistic compared to previous economic downturns.

“While the pandemic continues to have major impacts on our lives, it’s encouraging that many are optimistic about their financial future as we prepare for better days ahead,” said Mike Fanning, head of MassMutual, a Springfield, Mass.-based mutual life insurance company.

While most Americans are optimistic, saving money has been difficult for many — 49% of Americans say they have saved less than $500 in the past three months, and 40% of those who saved less than $500 were directly impacted by job loss or a salary decrease.

Other key findings from the survey include:

• More than half of Americans (51%) had to dip into their savings over the last three months, and 27% had to withdraw $1,000 or more from savings accounts, including 21% of baby boomers and 30% of Gen Z/millennials.

• Of those who dipped into savings, 32% did so to help friends and family, the second most common reason after paying bills (55%), while more 28% used the funds to pay their mortgage/rent.

• Gen Z/millennials’ primary reason for saving under $500 is job loss (33%) and one-quarter of Gen Z/millennials are having trouble covering day-to-day expenses.

• Among those who have been able to save, a rainy-day fund (46%) and retirement (39%) top the list of savings priorities. Twenty-four percent are also saving for a new home and/or home renovations.

According to the survey, as Americans look ahead to a “return to normal,” many plan to adjust savings and spending behaviors accordingly:

• 31% say they’re saving more now to prepare for increased spending later in the year, and 29% are saving up to take a vacation.

• Millennials/Gen Z are preparing most for “life as usual” to resume, with 41% saving more for future spending and 30% saving for a vacation.

“No one has ever regretted being too prepared or having saved too much for when times got tough or for when an opportunity surfaced, which has proven out this past year,” added Fanning. “Building a financial cushion for emergencies and the future, and constantly assessing your financial plans and preparedness against changing circumstances, are key to both navigating current challenges and building financial security for a lifetime.”

MassMutual’s “Consumer Spending & Saving Index” was conducted online from Feb. 19 to March 1 using a nationally representative sample of 1,000 Americans.