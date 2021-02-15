NBA Star Believes in Plant-based Diet So Much That …

NBA basketball player Chris Paul began a plant-based diet in 2019 and noticed immediate improvements to his health, recovery time and performance on the court.

That’s one reason why Paul, the point guard for the Phoenix Suns who has been an all-star several times, is partnering with goPuff, a company that bills itself as the “go-to solution for consumers’ everyday needs.” Paul has become an advocate of the lifestyle and wants to make plant-based food more accessible to customers across the country. Paul will help build the vision and growth of goPuff’s better-for-you category, with a focus on bringing more plant-based brands onto the platform.

“While so many people strive to be healthier, finding affordable, plant-based food that tastes great can be challenging. goPuff has a unique ability to introduce new, healthier brands to customers and then deliver those items quickly,” said Paul. “I’m passionate about the benefits of a plant-based diet and look forward to working with goPuff to build out its plant-based offerings to include a selection of my favorite brands, many of which are Black and Brown owned, onto their platform today.”

According to goPuff, studies have shown that Black Americans are almost three times more likely to be vegan than white Americans, yet few brands and platforms focus on marketing and delivering plant-based products to this demographic. As part of their partnership, goPuff and Paul will also explore new ways to introduce plant-based brands — particularly those which are Black-owned — to students at the Historically Black Colleges and Universities that Paul frequently works with.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chris Paul to expand our plant-based food and snack offerings and make these items more accessible to customers nationwide,” said Yakir Gola, goPuff co-founder and co-CEO. “As our customer base continues to grow and evolve, we’ve seen an increase in demand for better-for-you products over the past few years. Chris brings passion and expertise in plant-based food to goPuff and we look forward to working with him to make goPuff every customer’s go-to solution for plant-based food.”

To kick off the partnership, goPuff and Paul will be providing an assortment of plant-based snack, food and drink options to visiting NBA teams in Phoenix this season.

Founded in 2013, goPuff is headquartered in Philadelphia and currently operates more than 200 micro-fulfillment centers servicing over 500 U.S. cities. The company said it delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge.