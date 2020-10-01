NBA’s Chris Brickley Partners With Lids to Create New Custom Hat Designs

This week, Lids announced its partnership with renowned NBA skills trainer Chris Brickley. The sports retailer will launch new customizations by Brickley at its stores this fall with Lids Custom. Lids and Brickley also are partnering on a new custom hat design with Brickley’s streetwear brand, Color Blind, and a branded content series. Both are expected to come out later this year.

Brickley, who has more than 60 NBA players as clients and a loyal online following, has established himself as an influencer and has been a hat enthusiast since he was a child. In 2016, he started the Color Blind apparel line, which promotes racial inclusivity. “Growing up, it meant a lot when I was able to walk into Lids with my dad and get a hat,” he recalled. “Years later, to be partners with Lids is a dream come true.”

“Chris Brickley is one of the most well-connected and trusted figures in the NBA circle,” FanzzLids Holdings Chairman Lawrence Berger said. “His visibility and influence in basketball and streetwear are unmatched. We’re excited to partner with Chris and share his passion for basketball culture with his fans and our customers through his customizations and hat design.”

In addition to Brickley, Lids recently partnered with Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon as well as musician and social justice activist Meek Mill as a part co-owner last year. Since then, both have launched limited-edition and — and exclusive to Lids — DreamChasers headwear collections with a new colorway that is set to debut later this year.