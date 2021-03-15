New Owner Wants to Bring Toys ‘R’ Us Back to U.S.

Yehuda Shmidman sounds like a kid with a new toy.

He should.

Shmidman and his New York-based brand acquisition and management firm, WHP Global, announced March 15 the acquisition of a controlling interest in Tru Kids Inc., the parent company of Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us. The acquisition also includes the Geoffrey the Giraffe brands (Geoffrey is the official mascot of Toys “R” Us) and more than 20 established related consumer toy and baby brands.

Shmidman plans to bring Toys “R” Us stores back to the U.S. Tru Kids, which acquired Toys “R” Us in a 2018 liquidation sale, closed the last two Toys “R” Us stores in Texas and New Jersey in January because of the pandemic. Shmidman has extensive experience with the brands, having served as vice chairman of Tru Kids since 2019.

“Our investment in Toys “R” Us reflects our belief and passion for the brand,” Shmidman said. “We are thrilled to be taking the reins of the world’s leading toy brand at a time when the category is up 16% and consumer demand for toys is at an all-time high. This is a natural fit for WHP, as we can leverage our global network and digital platform to help grow Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us around the world.”

According to WHP Global, Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us generate over $2 billion in global retail sales annually through nearly 900 branded stores and e-commerce sites in over 25 countries across Canada, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Middle East.

Shmidman is correct about toys being a hot category. According to a report from market researcher The NPD Group, U.S. retail sales of toys were $25.1 billion in 2020, an increase of 16% or $3.5 billion from 2019. In addition, the average selling price of a toy increased by 16%. Much of the growth in 2020 was directly correlated to the COVID-19 pandemic and the changing consumer behavior associated with it, according to Port Washington, N.Y.-based NPD. In addition, disposable income diverted from other types of entertainment went to toys. Federal stimulus checks also helped buy them.

Toys “R” Us was founded in 1948. Babies “R” Us was introduced several years later. Including Tru Kids and its fashion brands, WHP manages over $3 billion in retail sales across its portfolio of brands.