Nordstrom Counting on Digital Sales Growth in 2021 and Beyond

Fashion retailer Nordstrom said it expects its 2021 fiscal year revenue to grow more than 25% from 2020. The company said its digital business, which has been growing, will grow even further and represent about 50% of total sales in 2021.

The increase will come off a 2020 fourth quarter where the Seattle-based company said it expects sales to be down in the low 20% range compared to the 2019 fourth quarter.

Nordstrom, which celebrates 120 years of business in 2021, said it expects long-term revenue to grow in the low single digits annually from 2019 levels.

Nordstrom operates 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores, 249 Nordstrom Rack stores, two clearance stores and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through five platforms — Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com.

“We have a unique business model with two powerful brands, highly integrated digital and physical assets, incredible brand partners and employees who are truly unmatched when it comes to their commitment to the customer,” said Erik Nordstrom, CEO of Nordstrom, in a statement. “Looking ahead, we are building on the strengths of our market strategy to fully unlock the potential of the digital-first platform we have built to better serve customers, gain market share and drive profitable growth.”

Nordstrom said it’s expanding its product offering, particularly in high growth categories, with potential to increase total selection from about 300,000 customer choices to more than 1.5 million.

Nordstrom also said it’s expanding the range of price points offered at Nordstrom Rack and better connecting physical and digital inventory to increase selection, all while improving profitability.

In addition, the company said it’s growing its assortment, delivering personalization at scale and increasing linkages between its digital and physical assets. Nordstrom expects its digital business to represent about 50% of total sales going forward.