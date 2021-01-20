NRF Calls for Immigration Reform that Addresses Border Security, Expanded Visa Programs and More

iStock/designer491

Citing the important role that immigrants play in the U.S.’s success, the National Retail Federation (NRF), as part of more than 180 organizations, has called on Congress and President Joe Biden to reform the nation’s immigration system. Biden is expected to reverse former President Trump’s immigration policies and sent his plan to Congress on Jan. 20, his first full day in office.

Among other steps, the groups said participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program should be allowed to remain in the country.

“America’s retailers support practical, comprehensive immigration reform that addresses the needs of both employers and law-abiding immigrants in today’s 21st century economy,” NRF Senior Vice President for Government Relations David French said. “The current immigration system is broken and in need of bipartisan reform. Whether it’s Dreamers who came here as children or highly skilled workers, immigrants have always played a key role in our nation’s success, and we welcome the contributions they make to our communities and economy.”



NRF said it is among entities and individuals representing the business community, faith-based groups, law enforcement, education, advocacy and civic organizations that signed a statement calling on Congress and Biden to address immigration laws that are “decades overdue for an overhaul.”

“We urge both Congress and the new administration to make clear their commitment to reforming our nation’s outdated, broken immigration system,” the statement said. “We especially call on Congress to come together and quickly provide a pathway to citizenship that would allow Dreamers to stay in the U.S. and become fully integrated into our communities.”

The statement also said there is “strong support” for immigration reform that addresses border security, expanded visa programs for highly skilled workers and agricultural workers, and “regularizing” the status of undocumented immigrants.



NRF said it has led the retail industry’s support of immigration reform for years. The trade group filed a friend-of-the-court brief in 2019 asking the Supreme Court to uphold the DACA program, and last year was among several business organizations that filed a joint lawsuit opposing the suspension of new nonimmigrant visas.