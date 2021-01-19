NRF Forced to Move ‘Big Show – Chapter 2’ from Javits Center to Online

The National Retail Federation (NRF) had hoped to hold an in-person trade show in June at the Javits Center in New York City. But because the facility is being used as a venue for vaccine distribution for New York residents and will most likely be unavailable, the NRF will hold its “NRF 2021: Retail’s Big Show – Chapter 2” online.

“NRF 2021: Retail’s Big Show – Chapter 1,” which began Jan. 12 and finishes up this week, is also virtual.

“The Javits Center is once again playing a critical role during this pandemic, first serving as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients (last spring) and now a place to inoculate citizens against this deadly disease, ” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “We are all aligned that the first priority in our country today is to get the vaccine to as many people as safely and quickly as possible, and the Javits will help make that a reality.”

While the NRF was optimistic about the prospects of a quick timeline for vaccine distribution, the reality is that it is taking longer and experts believe the process could extend through the summer. Shay said “NRF 2021: Retail’s Big Show – Chapter 2” will provide more expansive content, networking, entertainment and expert insights than the first online show.

“In the weeks ahead, we will be unveiling a new and exciting offering that only NRF can provide for the industry — as we’ve done for more than 100 years — serving as a prelude for when we return to the newly expanded Javits Center in January 2022 with the largest retail trade show in the world,” Shay said.