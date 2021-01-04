NRF’s Kleinhenz: Economic Volatility Will Continue

iStock/wildpixel



National Retail Federation (NRF) Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said he believes that economic challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic will continue in 2021, but stimulus legislation signed into law just after Christmas will help maintain and accelerate the nation’s ongoing recovery.



“As we closed out 2020, it was an end to a whirlwind year whose challenging economic environment will almost certainly continue in 2021,” Kleinhenz said. “The coming year might be just as eventful as the economic recovery faces many uncertainties. Recoveries do not proceed in a straight line and the prospects for volatility over the next few months are high. Nonetheless, just like the old Timex watch commercials, the economy takes a licking but keeps on ticking.”

Kleinhenz said the NRF expects retail sales to be boosted from the new round of stimulus.

“Consumers responded quickly to last spring’s stimulus checks, and distribution of the new checks will come at a critical time that will help carry 2020’s momentum into 2021,” he added.

Legislation signed Dec. 27 will provide one-time $600 stimulus checks to individuals making up to $75,000 a year and extends $300 weekly checks for the unemployed for almost three months. The new aid is particularly important to low-income families and the unemployed, who have faced challenges paying day-to-day bills in recent months, Kleinhenz noted. His remarks came in the January issue of NRF’s Monthly Economic Review. The NRF expects economic activity to pick up after the winter months and into mid-year as COVID-19 vaccines allow more activities to resume. The availability of a vaccine during the first quarter — historically a soft spot in the economy every year even without a pandemic — “couldn’t be better,” Kleinhenz said.



Even though full recovery has yet to come, the economy has made considerable progress, according to the NRF. Retail sales for the first 11 months of 2020 (excluding automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants) were up 6.6% over the same period in 2019 and November’s year-over-year increase of 8.8% put the holiday season on track to meet NRF’s forecast of between 3.6% and 5.2% growth, according to the Monthly Economic Review.

Results for the full holiday season will be known when the Census Bureau releases December’s retail numbers on Jan. 15.



While consumer spending and retail sales have largely returned, results have varied among retail sectors and “economic uncertainty is very prevalent and at near-record levels,” the report noted. Overall economic activity is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until late 2021 and employment at pre-pandemic levels is unlikely to return until well into 2022 or possibly 2023.