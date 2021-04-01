NRF’s Shay Says Now Is Not the Time to Raise Corporate Taxes

Matthew Shay: “This legislation appears to be less about improving infrastructure and a lot more about a political agenda, at the expense of sound economic policy that benefits all Americans.”

National Retail Federation (NRF) President and CEO Matthew Shay is all for President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion “American Jobs Plan” to improve the nation’s infrastructure system.

But Shay is not for Biden’s plan for how to pay for it.

The White House bills the “American Jobs Plan” as an investment in America “that will create millions of good jobs, rebuild our country’s infrastructure and position the United States to out-compete China. The American Jobs Plan will invest in America in a way we have not invested since we built the interstate highways and won the Space Race.”

Biden wants to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% to help pay for the plan. He also wants to raise taxes on multinational corporations. Former President Trump reduced the corporate tax rate from 28% to 21% while in office. The White House said it wants large corporations to pay “their fair share” toward the plan.

But Shay said now is not the time to raise corporate taxes.

“Raising the tax rate on corporate income to the highest in the industrialized world, especially at a time when many businesses are still reeling from the impact of the pandemic, will not help us to recognize continued growth, spur job creation or encourage capital investment and will, in fact, deter domestic economic activity,” he added.

Shay also said improving U.S. roads, railways, bridges and ports will help the retail industry continue to move the products Americans want and need, but burdening businesses with the biggest corporate rate increase in 70 years will lead to further closures and job cuts.

“Investment in infrastructure needs to be a priority, but this legislation appears to be less about improving infrastructure and a lot more about a political agenda, at the expense of sound economic policy that benefits all Americans,” he noted.