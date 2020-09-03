Old Navy Will Pay Employees to Work the Polls

So will they go to their Old Navy jobs or work at the voting booths? Old Navy is encouraging them to do the latter.

The apparel and accessories retailer made an announcement on Sept. 1, which was also National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, that it will pay its store employees to work the polls on election day. The San Francisco-based retailer said it’s encouraging its associate base, which includes 50,000 employees in more than 1,000 U.S. store locations, to apply to serve in their communities, and giving them the means to do so.

In an election year that Old Navy says has the potential to attract a historic turnout, the brand said it’s working in partnership with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls in a national movement to recruit 250,000 new poll workers to ensure polling sites stay open and operate efficiently across the country on Nov. 3.

“We are constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls,” said Nancy Green, who leads Old Navy. “Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board,”

Old Navy will compensate store associates who serve as poll workers with eight hours of pay. In addition to pay provided by Old Navy, employees who serve will also be eligible for compensation from their local jurisdiction.

Old Navy is a division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc.