Payless Is Back; Opens First Concept Store in Miami

The ribbons will be cut on March 8 when Payless holds the grand opening of its first redesigned brick-and-mortar retail concept store in North America. The store, located in Miami where the retailer is now based, has been open since March 1.

Payless announced last August that it would be relaunching into the North American market. At the time, the retailer said it would soon unveil an immersive e-commerce platform and a new brick-and-mortar retail concept store. That time is now for Payless, which emerged from bankruptcy twice and closed all its previous stores in 2019. Payless also has dropped “Shoesource” from its brand name. The retailer is offering a range of apparel, accessories and footwear.

The 4,000-square-foot Miami store features about 10,000 footwear, apparel and accessory items. Within the store, there are interactive touchscreen wall panels as well as color palettes, modern neon lighting and signage. Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities, available in both English and Spanish, are also available. In addition, a first-of-its-kind AR foot measurement chart allows for a unique and personalized customer experience, according to Payless.

The exterior of the new concept store spotlights a new community mural by Amaranta Martinez, better known as “Superama,” a local, award-winning artist who specializes in bringing impactful ideas to life. She was commissioned to create a Payless mural highlighting Miami’s vibrant community and the combination of cultures.

“What I love about Miami is the different kinds of people you encounter every day,” said Superama. “The variety of backgrounds, ethnicities, cultures and languages makes this a very exciting place to be, which I reflected in Payless’ new store mural. It is an honor for me to be part of this beautiful project, and I’m overjoyed that Payless embraced my community and sought to create an inclusive and inviting shopping hub for the area.”

Payless said it wants to provide shoppers with an immersive, omnichannel retail experience by integrating the traditional shopping model with high-tech touchpoints throughout the in-store experience to meet the needs and wants of today’s consumers. The launch of the new concept store merges advanced digital components and fresh design elements that paves the way for a new era of the Payless brand, while still providing the same value and style Payless is known for, the company said.

“The traditional brick-and-mortar storefront isn’t going anywhere, but recent times have demanded the need for a new 360-degree immersive retail experience,” said Jared Margolis, CEO of Payless. “Our plan has always been to make a comeback for our U.S. consumers with brand new smart and strategic retail locations that are also in line with our omnichannel strategy. We have maintained a strong retail presence having 700 stores throughout Latin/Central America, the Caribbean, Southeast Asia, Middle East and India, and now with the opening of our Miami store, we’re excited to continue to embrace the diverse communities here within the states and provide the best in value and style to customers both in-store and online.”

Payless was founded in 1956 in Topeka, Kan.