PepsiCo, Nestlé Global and Others Join Retailers in Initiative to Reduce Food Waste

2020 has been a rough year for everyone — but it has not stopped corporations from joining initiatives that can benefit others and the environment. This week, Champions 12.3 — a coalition of executives from governments, businesses, international organizations, research institutions, farmer groups and civil society — reported that nearly 200 suppliers have committed to joining food retailers and providers in cutting their food loss and waste in half, as part of the 10x20x30 initiative.

This includes such suppliers as PepsiCo, Nestlé Global, Kellogg Co., Mars and Unilever. “Food loss and waste is unseen, under-valued and a disturbing loss of human, environmental and economic capital,” Unilever CEO Alan Jope said. “Unilever is fully committed to halving food loss and waste by 2030 and we look forward to working with our supplier and retail partners to deliver this. The Champions 12.3 10x20x30 initiative is a great example of the collective action we need to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Food retailers and providers AEON, Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour, IKEA Food, Kroger, METRO AG, Migros (Turkey), Pick n Pay, The Savola Group, Sodexo, Tesco and Walmart developed the initiative. “The environmental, business and moral case for tackling food waste is undeniable,” said Dave Lewis, the chair of Champions 12.3 and group chief executive of Tesco. “We need more companies to target, measure and act on food waste and publish their data if the world is to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 12.3.

“I’m encouraged to see so many leading food retailers and suppliers committing to bold action. It’s exactly what the world needs to achieve the target of 50% reduction by 2030.”

“The good news is action is replacing talk,” he continued. “10x20x30 is a great example of how companies are working in partnership with food suppliers to tackle this issue from farm to fork and I now urge others to follow their example.”

According to Champions 12.3, one-third of all food produced in the world is lost or wasted each year, resulting in economic, environmental and food security impacts. This equals $940 billion in economic losses annually and is responsible for 8% percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. “Reducing the more than 1 billion tons of food that’s lost or wasted each year would bring big social, environmental and economic benefits — but bringing these benefits to scale requires action across the entire supply chain,” commented Dr. Andrew Steer, the president and CEO of the World Resources Institute (WRI).

WRI serves as the co-secretariat to Champions 12.3 and as a lead provider of technical assistance to 10x20x30 retailers and suppliers.