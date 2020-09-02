Report: 60% of U.S. shoppers Have Returned to Non-essential Retail Stores

With coronavirus casings beginning to drop and lockdown measures easing, 76% of U.S. consumers report feeling at least “somewhat comfortable” with the new health and safety measures placed in stores, and 37% report that these health and safety measures make them feel safer, according to research published by Mood Media, an Austin, Texas-based in-store media solutions company.

Mood Media found that 71% of consumers surveyed across four major markets — the U.S., UK, China and France — say they “feel comfortable” returning to physical stores.

The new report, entitled “Shopper Sentiments: A September 2020 Global Mood Survey,” found that the largest portion of consumers surveyed (31%) are spending less money and less time shopping in-store than they did before COVID-19, compared with 21% spending the same amount of money but less time than before and only 3 percent spending both more money and more time than before the pandemic.

“Consumers’ retail habits are still evolving as businesses slowly begin to open again,” said Scott Moore, global chief marketing officer at Mood Media. “Many consumers are spending less time in store and less money per visit, meaning they’ve become mission shoppers focused on getting in and out as quickly as possible.”

Conducted in partnership with Censuswide, over 8,000 consumers across the U.S., UK, China and France were surveyed to gain key insights into how consumers are adjusting their in-store shopping behaviors and developing new shopping patterns in today’s world. The research also found that despite almost half (49%) of global consumers believing they might catch COVID-19 in-store, 80% feel comfortable with the new safety measures set in place, with the requirement of “all visitors wearing masks” cited as the most important measure that helps drive a sense of safety. Of the countries surveyed, the U.S. population stands out as the most worried about catching COVID-19 in-store (60%), with the French being the least worried (39%).

Sixty percent of U.S. shoppers say they have already returned to non-essential retail stores, but only at a rate of 51% for those 55 and over in age, according to the report, which also found that U.S. shoppers aged 16-24 are returning to non-essential shopping more conservatively than other countries surveyed — 54% compared to a combined rate of 74% elsewhere.

Of those comfortable returning to physical stores, 28% of U.S. respondents reported spending less money and less time shopping than before the pandemic, while 20% in the U.S. are spending more money and less time in-store than pre-pandemic.

Only 22% of U.S. shoppers expect their shopping habits to “return to normal” by the end of 2020 (29% of males and 16% of females) while 24% don’t expect to fully resume their in-store shopping habits until the summer of 2021, according to the report.

“Acknowledging and fulfilling today’s unique customer experience needs is where opportunity lies. Those of us in the physical retail business must continue to think through every aspect — every step — of the customer experience journey, finding ways to mitigate fear and assure safety along the way,” Moore said. “Those businesses that step up to elevate the customer experience and help their customers streamline their shopping journey from start to finish have an opportunity to create a lifetime of customer loyalty far beyond the pandemic’s reach. For all parties involved, it’s important we all rise to the occasion.”

