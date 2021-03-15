Retail & Hospitality Hub Announces Plan to Launch a B2B Community for Diverse Business Owners

Chicago – Retail & Hospitality Hub, a cross-channel B2B media platform, announced it will create the Diverse Business Owners Empowerment Network (“The Network”), the industry’s first B2B community and information resource dedicated to diverse business owners throughout the retail, foodservice and hotel sectors.

The aim of The Network is to build a community where diverse owners may discuss common issues, share ideas and develop the skills and tools needed to empower their success.

“Owning and running a business can be challenging in any environment, let alone during a global pandemic. However, diverse owners often face unique challenges that may be alleviated through education, insights and peer interaction,” noted Korry Stagnito, CEO of the Retail & Hospitality Hub. “As the proud father of four adult daughters this initiative is personal for me, and I truly look forward to the day when this community will no longer be necessary.”

Membership is free but reserved for women, minority, veteran and/or LGBTQ business owners who are U.S. citizens or legal residents, serve the retail and hospitality industry as an operator, supplier, agency or consultant, and have at least 51 percent equity ownership interest in the business.

Initially, The Network will include a public and members-only news and resources website, newsletters, webcasts, recognition programs and a virtual event. Future plans call for continuing education and certification programs.

For more information or to request membership, please contact:

Korry Stagnito

Chief Executive Officer

Retail & Hospitality Hub

847-308-8246

kstagnito@rh-hub.com