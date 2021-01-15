Retail Opportunity? More Consumers Turning to Self-Care

Retailers could find opportunity in another trend that seems to have been born out of the pandemic: More people are turning to self-care as a form of stress relief.

Vagaro, a Dublin, Calif.-based online marketplace for the beauty, fitness and wellness industries, recently surveyed more than 2,000 Americans and found that 75% of Americans believe self-care activities can help reduce stress, with at-home spa rituals (40%), getting a manicure/pedicure (30%), exercising outdoors (28%) and working out in a gym (24%) listed as top stress-relieving activities.

Vagaro’s research also found people plan to prioritize and make more time for self-care moving forward. In 2020, the average person only had 65 minutes per week dedicated to self-care; however, 45% of respondents see themselves having more time per week for self-care in 2021.

“There’s an inevitable correlation between stress and self-care,” said Fred Helou, CEO of Vagaro. “Many people get so caught up in day-to-day responsibilities that they don’t prioritize time to take care of themselves. However, placing importance on activities that encourage relaxation can make you better equipped physically, mentally and emotionally to face life’s daily stressors.”

Additional highlights from the survey:

• Nearly three in five (59%) people will only practice self-care if they feel stressed.

• More than seven in 10 (72%) people like to use self-care as a reward after a long, tough week.

• Respondents cited these benefits of self-care: self-confidence boost (64%), increased productivity (67%), happiness (71%).

• Split feelings on in-person self-care while the pandemic continues: Half of Americans are not waiting for the pandemic to end before visiting the salon for a haircut or hair color treatment; 54% are ready to visit a spa for wellness treatments.

Vagaro advises businesses to prepare for the post-pandemic rush. Spas, salons and gyms should plan for the influx of appointments when restrictions lift, since research shows people will prioritize self-care more in 2021 and feel it’s not just a pandemic fad.