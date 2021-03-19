Retail Recovery Likely to be Uneven Among Spend Behaviors, Income Levels

iStock/estherpoon

Consumer behavior changed dramatically starting in March 2020. Now, with an end to the pandemic finally coming into view, the question on a lot of retailers’ minds concerns the degree to which buying habits will return to “normal” vs. how many of the new consumer behaviors will stick around.

Conveniently, just as people quip “there’s an app for that,” there is now a test for that — a “stickiness test.”

“While there is reason to be optimistic for a robust recovery in consumer spending once the COVID-19 virus is controlled due to pent-up demand and a significant accumulation of savings, the pandemic, like other crises, will leave lasting marks,” McKinsey & Co. noted this week. “Long-standing consumer habits — more money spent on services, greater digital adoption, and more time and money spent out of the home — have been interrupted, accelerated or reversed during the pandemic.”

To try to see what “marks” the pandemic is likely to leave on retail, McKinsey looked at six major consumption shifts of the past year: an acceleration of e-grocery shopping, a sharp decline in live entertainment, the emergence of home nesting, a decrease in leisure air travel, a switch to remote learning and an increase in virtual healthcare visits. It then analyzed them with a “stickiness test” of its own devising to predict which behaviors are likely to persist or not. (You can see its methodology here, as well as its full report.)

The result? “We found that e-grocery shopping, virtual healthcare visits and home nesting were likely to stick while remote learning, declining leisure air travel, and decreasing live entertainment would likely revert closer to pre-pandemic patterns,” McKinsey reported. Here’s how it looks graphed:

McKinsey’s research also suggests that the retail recovery is likely to be uneven among consumers. “We expect a strong recovery in the United States but an unequal one with variations among income and age segments,” it said. “While many higher-income households emerge largely unscathed financially, low-income households have lost jobs or face income uncertainty, particularly from changes in the labor market caused by digitization and automation.”

“Spending by low-income cohorts could drop below pre-COVID levels once stimulus measures expire.”

This polarization in spending recovery will be more pronounced in the United States than in Europe, McKinsey said: “We expect spending by mid- and high-income cohorts to bounce back to pre-COVID-19 levels between 2021 and 2022 [in the United States], while spending by low-income cohorts could drop below pre-COVID levels once stimulus measures expire.”

If this prediction is correct, the recovery is likely to present continuing challenges for low-income households in particular. This in turn will require companies to take a hard look at how the uneven recovery is likely to affect their product and service offerings, McKinsey said. Governments, meanwhile, “Will face many challenges — in particular, finding the right balance of macroeconomic policies to support the consumer demand recovery, adjusting regulations in consumer markets to keep up with ongoing changes, and addressing lasting marks from the pandemic, especially on inequality.”