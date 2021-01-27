Retailers Impressed Consumers During Pandemic by Doing These Things

According to the study, agility is a top factor when it comes to awareness, with 72% of consumers saying they were most impressed with retailers that were able to “create new alternatives for delivery, pickup and returns.” (iStock/Mary Baratto)

In the year that will go down as the “Year of the Pandemic,” 23% of U.S. consumers discovered new retail brands, while 16% stopped shopping with some retailers, according to new research from experience analytics company Contentsquare. The survey of 1,030 consumers also revealed which brand efforts were most impactful during the pandemic year, and what constitutes a good digital experience in the eyes of customers.

According to the study, agility is a top factor when it comes to awareness, with 72% of consumers saying they were most impressed with retailers that were able to “create new alternatives for delivery, pickup and returns.”

Transparency over health and safety measures came in second, with 44% of consumers noticing clear communications about safety from the brands that responded well during the crisis. This was followed by transparency over shipping delays, with 34% of respondents citing this as noteworthy.

Only 9% of respondents said they had not noticed a difference in retailers’ response to the pandemic, showing that the majority of consumers paid close attention to how brands adapted to the situation, whether by transforming their operations or adding helpful features and services.

With 80% of consumers saying they did more online shopping this year, navigation is the most important factor for a good digital experience after price and promotion, the study found. Forty-two percent of respondents cited “ease of finding what I’m looking for” as a key priority, while one in five consumers (22%) referenced the importance of an easy checkout.

“With seamless navigation being a make or break priority for many consumers, having a granular view of what frustrates users along the customer journey is key for brands today,” said Niki Hall, chief marketing officer of New York-based Contentsquare. “If 2020 was the year of digital acceleration, 2021 will be the year of actionable insight — of being able to turn customer expectations into real-time customer experience improvements. Brands were already competing on experience, but today business success is predicated on the ability to continuously monitor customer priorities and expectations, and adapt the experience accordingly.”