Retailers Under Pressure to Make Data-Driven Decisions Faster

These days, retailers realize they have to turn a dime. Consider the new research from Exasol, an Atlanta-based analytics database, which reveals that 87% of retail organizations in the U.S. have been under pressure to make data-driven decisions faster since the pandemic started.

The finding comes from an in-depth research report, “Retail: Decision Making During Times of Uncertainty,” that quantifies how retail organizations in the U.S. are heightening data-driven decision-making cycles to meet real-time demand and surging online sales brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The research shows that 82% of retail organizations in the U.S. are data-driven businesses, yet more than half (61%) of organizations say their current data infrastructure does not allow them to innovate at speed.

Exasol’s report is based on a global survey of 107 U.S. retail decision-makers. Here’s what else the survey found:

• 82% of retail organizations in the U.S. report their organization is a data-driven business. In addition, 76% of retail organizations in the U.S. say that they have coped well with the additional pressure brought by shorter decision-making cycles.

• 79% of retailers agree that shorter decision-making cycles will become the new normal for businesses.

• 52% of retail organizations in the U.S. believe they will need to make some improvements to their data infrastructure to be able to successfully recover from macro- or micro-economic challenges triggered by the pandemic.

• 35% of retailers are not able to tap into new data sources, while 34% of respondents cite lack of business unit access to self-service analytics as a key challenge.

• 39% of retail organizations cite deployment challenges, whether in the cloud or on-premises.

• 26% feel their analytics team doesn’t understand their requirements.

“The pandemic has shown that retailers that adapt and scale their business based on real-time data insights will continue to thrive,” said Rishi Diwan, chief product officer at Exasol.

To download a complimentary copy of the report, click here.