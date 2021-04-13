Returns Reduction a $125 Billion Opportunity for Retail, According to Report

Retailers cringe when they hear the word “returns.” And for good reason: According to the National Retail Federation, U.S. retail returns totaled $428 billion in 2020.

With the boom in e-commerce, the problem isn’t getting better. E-commerce return rates are typically two to three times higher than store-bought purchases. As e-commerce adoption grows, retail returns will only continue to increase.

But according to Incisiv, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, retailers can take steps to reduce returns. Incisiv’s “2021 State of the Industry: Retail Returns” study reveals a 30% improvement potential in average retail return rates, representing a $125 billion returns reduction opportunity for the retail industry.

Even though 84% of retailers believe there is significant return on investment in returns reduction, few understand the full business impact, according to Incisiv. Beyond the financial impact of a return, retailers must consider customer, brand and environmental factors. For instance, 42% of shoppers will stop shopping at a retailer upon multiple retailer-induced returns, and 72% will post a negative rating or review. However, only 4% of retailers consider customer, brand or environmental impact while calculating the cost of a return.

Retailers must put reducing returns near the top of their executive-level managers’ priorities or risk underperforming on financial, customer, brand and environmental metrics, Incisiv stated. But its survey reveals a lack of leadership focus and ownership. Consider:

• 78% of retailers say reducing returns is not a strategic priority for their executives.

• 97% do not have an identified executive owner responsible for reducing returns.

• Only 16% have a strategic initiative focused on reducing returns.

Factoring returns into the cost of doing business is the top challenge preventing retailers from reducing return rates, according to Incisiv, which found that 81% of retailers factor baseline return rates into their merchandise planning process.

“The data clearly outlines the uphill battle that retailers face when it comes to returns reduction,” said Gaurav Pant, chief insights officer at Incisiv. “For too long, the retail industry has accepted the fact that returns are just a cost of doing business and that other strategic initiatives should take priority; 75% of retailers prioritize having a good returns experience over reducing returns. However, it is time retailers realize a large portion of returns are preventable by action on their part. With e-commerce adoption increasing, retailers who focus on returns reduction sooner will be better positioned for future growth and profitability.

“Retailers must put an equal or greater focus on reducing returns as they do on improving shoppers’ returns experience.”

Despite the challenges of retail returns, they are not a foregone conclusion or a cost of doing business, Incisiv stressed. Returns reduction is an active, immediate and achievable opportunity for retailers.

Incisiv noted that 73% of returns occur due to a retailer-controllable reason — issues with product fit, product quality, fulfillment errors or inaccurate product content, among other reasons, according to Incisiv. It also found in its survey that 71% of retailers do not have a good understanding of the root cause of their returns.

Incisiv’s survey, spanning 107 retail executives and 2,500 U.S. shoppers, was conducted in March.