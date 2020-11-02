Road to Retail Recovery Better Than Expected, But Bumps May be Ahead

National Retail Federation (NRF) Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz believes the U.S. economic recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected. But Kleinhenz also realizes the country still faces economic uncertainly.

While retail sales have largely recovered from the pandemic heading into the holiday season, the growing number of coronavirus cases remains a threat and additional federal stimulus could help keep the economy on track, Kleinhenz said in the November issue of NRF’s Monthly Economic Review.

Kleinhenz said he agreed with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s recent call for additional federal stimulus, which the chairman said “will not go to waste” even if it is more than necessary.

“Strong growth in retail sales during the last few months points to the resiliency of consumers even in this disruptive pandemic environment,” Kleinhenz noted. “While there might be sufficient momentum and resiliency to propel the economy in the months ahead, additional fiscal policy support is critical to ensure that the recovery doesn’t stall.”

NRF said retail sales have completed a V-shaped recovery and are up 8.6% since January, according to data from Harvard University’s Opportunity Insights research project.

Household spending on retail goods has helped bring back overall consumer spending, which was down 16.1% year over year in April but only 1.9% as of August, according to the Commerce Department.

NRF said the Commerce Department’s report pointed to increased disposal personal income, which was up 5.4% year over year as of August, and a savings rate of 14.4% that has remained in double digits for six straight months. Even though government stimulus has tapered off, “savings are available if consumers decide to spend more aggressively,” Kleinhenz said.

NRF said it’s awaiting additional economic data before releasing its annual holiday spending forecast. But consumers surveyed for NRF by Prosper Insights & Analytics plan to spend an average $997.79, down about $50 from last year as they focus more on gifts for others rather than purchases for themselves.