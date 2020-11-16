‘SafetyCulture Summit’: How Adversity Can Breed Innovation and Growth

2020 was a year of survival for many industries as COVID-19 impacted organizations of all sizes. To help businesses prepare for 2021, global technology company SafetyCulture is bringing together some sharp and innovative minds for a virtual event titled, “SafetyCulture Summit 2020: From Surviving to Thriving.” The event is set for Nov. 18 in Europe and the Americas, and for Nov. 19 in Asia-Pacific.

The international lineup of high-profile personalities will reveal key lessons targeted to business operators as they look toward 2021. For many professionals, threats such as closures, onsite outbreaks and waning consumer confidence remain top of mind. Attendees will be inspired with a series of keynote speakers plus breakout sessions discussing inside stories from leading businesses and new technologies.

“This event will provide businesses with the opportunity to learn from unique perspectives and individuals who are masters of adaptation,” said Luke Anear, CEO and founder of Kansas City, Mo.-based SafetyCulture. “Between them, our speakers have faced emergency landings, outer space, prison, adversaries and more. Now is the time to draw on diverse experiences after such an unexpected year. Due to COVID-19, businesses are experiencing the biggest changes in operations since World War II. It’s time to think differently about standard processes and procedures.

The speaker lineup includes:

Captain “Sully” Sullenberger — “208 Seconds: A Lifetime of Lessons.”

Erin Brockovich — “Superman’s Not Coming — So What?”

John McAvoy — “From Iron Bars to Iron Man.”

We recently caught up with Nick Topping, SafetyCulture’s manager of marketing and business development of the Americas, to ask him a few questions about the event:

Q. How do you feel SafetyCulture itself has “survived and thrived” in 2020?

Nick Topping: Pre-pandemic, SafetyCulture was growing year on year. Like most businesses, when COVID hit we experienced a dip in usage as our global client base was impacted by furloughs, border closures and restrictions.

We focused on offering a growing list of expertise and free resources, starting by digitizing government guidelines from around the world into checklists. We made our product free to educators and schools nationwide, and recently partnered with the Society for Human Resources Management, California Restaurant Association, Illinois Restaurant Association and more to raise safety standards across U.S. workplaces.

We’ve since recorded our largest ever month for new customer signups. More than 75,000 people worldwide are using our flagship iAuditor product to complete daily COVID inspections, and it won “Best SaaS for Health and Safety or Risk Management” in the international 2020 SaaS Awards.

What inspired the creation of the SafetyCulture Summit?

Nick Topping: We want to inspire professionals after a difficult 2020 and show how adversity often breeds innovation and growth. When looking for inspiration, we tend to look to those like us: Others in our industry sector or professional field; those who have walked this road before us. But we can potentially learn more by looking a little further afield. We wanted to show that ordinary people around the world align with our customers and are doing amazing things, and many of our speakers embody that.

Do you think this is something you would have pursued in a non-pandemic world? How would it have looked?

Nick Topping: Absolutely, in some form. We launched our first customer summit in 2019 and hosted people from around the world in Kansas City. We love these events, which inspire business operators to do their best work.

You’ve got a killer speaker lineup that could definitely cause the event to sell out. Why make the event free?

Nick Topping: COVID-19 has impacted so many businesses financially, and our mission is to help people get safely back to business. We launched our free COVID-19 Response Hub earlier this year, gave schools access to our platform for free, and now we’re excited to bring businesses an incredible event that is free to attend. We hope to shed some positive light during this time.

