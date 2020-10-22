Sam’s Club Gets in the Griswold Spirit

Cousin Eddie would love this.

Sam’s Club is channeling a holiday comedy classic, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” in a virtual marketing effort to sell various holiday-themed items, whether they’re for outdoor and indoor decorations or the dinner table.

“This year we’re bringing one of America’s favorite holiday movies to life in a new, unexpected and shoppable way with the premier of the Sam’s Club ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ holiday shopping experience,” the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer announced on its website.

Sam’s Club said the experience gives its members a chance to “Go Griswold” by stepping inside a reimagined Christmas Vacation home.

“Many of you have watched this movie enough over the three decades since its release that you can quote most of it. So, we thought we’d have some fun using a place you know and love to show you what’s new and hot,” the retailer said. “From outdoor décor to holiday gifts, the experience showcases on-trend gifts and festive food items to help our members plan for the holidays, all with just the right amount of movie nostalgia.”

Why did Sam’s Club decide to “Go Griswold” this year? Well, it just seemed like a good fit for the 2020 holidays.

“Clark’s goal of creating perfect moments and memories for his family for it to be greatly interrupted by things outside of his control is basically the story of 2020,” Sam’s Club said. “And we’re here to celebrate the fact that even though nothing has gone to plan for 2020, and things continue to ‘go wrong,’ we can still, as Clark says, “have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas.”