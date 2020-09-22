So Much for Halloween. It’s Just About Time to go Holiday Shopping

Yeah, but will they put up their holiday decorations in October too?

That’s the question we’re asking after learning that almost half of Americans say they plan to begin their holiday shopping before Oct. 31, according to a survey by global consulting firm AlixPartners.

New York-based AlixPartners said its annual poll of more than 1,000 consumers showed that 49% of consumers plan to start holiday shopping by Halloween or earlier, an increase of 7 percentage points from last year’s survey.

The firm also released its forecast for retail holiday sales in the United States, and for the first time included October in its definition of the “holiday shopping season,” saying that the “official” November-December definition is “meaningless” this year because of the coronavirus pandemic’s dramatic effects on shopping behaviors as well as the retail trends accelerated by the pandemic. The good news (we hope) is that AlixPartners’ forecast for this newly defined October through December holiday season is an increase in sales of 1.0 to 2.6% over the same three-month period last year, when sales totaled $1.132 trillion.

“The traditional November-December holiday-season definition is meaningless this year — and, I would argue, for the future as well,” said Joel Bines, global co-leader of the retail practice at AlixPartners and a managing director at the firm. “For years now, holiday sales have been pulled forward earlier and earlier, thanks mostly to the explosion in online shopping. This, in turn, has led to such things as the diminishment of Black Friday, of door-buster sales and of many other traditions. The pandemic has accelerated what was well on its way to happening anyway; the question now for retailers is whether and how fast they can adapt to this new world.”

Bines said AlixPartners recommends retailers move practical digital transformation coupled with rigorous cost control to the top of their agendas, because “the future, ready or not, is right now.”

The AlixPartners consumer survey also found that 45% of Americans plan on doing the majority of their holiday shopping online, an increase of 15% from last year’s survey. Additionally, it found that 23% expect to spend less on holiday shopping this year than last year, which is a deterioration of 7% from last year’s survey, while the percentage of those planning to spend the same or more dropped to 76% from 85%. Notably, of those earning more than $100,000 annually, 84% said they expect to spend the same or more.

Among all those polled in the survey, the top retail categories where consumers plan to spend the same or more this season were apparel (cited by 80%), toys (77%), footwear (75%), and electronics and video games (74%). Also, 37% said they expect to spend more on American-made products this year, up 6% from last year’s survey.

“In addition to online sales likely breaking records this holiday season, so too will curbside and in-store pickups,” said Sonia Lapinsky, a managing director in the retail practice at AlixPartners. “This means that agility will be essential for retailers across their entire ecosystem. As consumers are shopping in new ways more than ever, retailers need to break down silos across their organizations and create a seamless experience across all shopping channels.”

Alexa Driansky, a senior vice president in the retail practice at AlixPartners, said the holiday season could be a tough one for retailers overall. “However, as our survey suggests, there may be upside potential for those able to cater to higher-income consumers, and for those playing in certain sectors,” he added. “Overall, the amount of uncertainty out there is unprecedented. The winners in this environment will be those who can quickly adapt to the dramatic channel shift playing out right now and leverage the resulting increased data to drive decisions that create a seamless and safe customer experience.”

AlixPartners polled 1,005 U.S. consumers ages 18 and above between Sept. 3-5.