Some Retailers Have Moved Swiftly to Adopt CDC’s Mask-Ditching Policy

Walmart employees no longer have to wear masks if they are fully vaccinated. They also get a $75 bonus for doing so.

Some thought the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) came out of left field last week when it announced it was safe for fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. While some believe the CDC’s decision to ditch masks came too soon, some retailers acted swiftly on the agency’s stance. Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target and Costco Wholesale all announced that fully vaccinated employees and customers could shed their masks, except where required by state and local laws. (People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.)



Walmart and Sam’s Club turned the CDC’s announcement into an internal promotion for its employees. In a letter to them titled, “Two new reasons to get vaccinated,” Walmart and Sam’s Club urged their workers to get vaccinated “for your health, your family, your friends, your community and your country.”

The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailers also said fully vaccinated employees (below the level of “facility manager”) would no longer have to wear masks and would also receive a $75 cash bonus “as a thank you” for getting vaccinated. The “two reasons to get vaccinated” apply to everyone who has already been fully vaccinated and those who get vaccinated in the future, the retailers said.

“Unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings, per CDC guidance,” the retailers said. “Some associates may choose to continue to wear masks, and as part of our value of respect for the individual we should all support their right to do so.”

On May 14, Walmart and Sam’s Club also said that vaccinated customers and members “are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs. We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

The retailers also acknowledged that masks will also continue to be required by some city and state ordinances, “and we will follow those requirements.”

Minneapolis-based Target said it has closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations since the pandemic began. “Given the CDC’s updated guidance, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances,” Target said. “Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated, and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores.”

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco said that at its U.S. locations with no state or local mask requirements, it will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a face mask or face shield. However, in Costco locations where the state or local jurisdiction does have a mask mandate, the retailer said it will follow the state or local regulations and continue to require members and guests to wear a face mask or face shield. “We will not require proof of vaccination, but we ask for members’ responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy,” Costco noted, adding that face coverings will still be required in its healthcare settings.

