Some Walmart Stores Will Also Become Automated Fulfillment Centers

Walmart said it is “planning dozens of locations, with many more to come,” where its stores will double as fulfillment centers.

“Our customers love the speed and convenience of pickup and delivery, and we’re committed to finding faster ways to serve them, which is why we’re scaling the number of stores that will also serve as local fulfillment centers,” Tom Ward, Walmart’s senior vice president of customer product, wrote in a Jan. 27 blog on the company’s website.

The fulfillment centers will be built within or added to stores. In addition to fresh and frozen items, they will store thousands of items, from consumables to electronics.

“Instead of an associate walking the store to fulfill an order from our shelves, automated bots retrieve the items from within the fulfillment center,” Ward said. “The items are then brought to a picking workstation, where the order can be assembled with speed.”

Once the order is collected, the system stores it until it’s ready for pickup. This process takes only a few minutes from the time the order is placed to the time it’s ready for a customer or delivery driver to collect, Ward added.

Walmart said it’s building local fulfillment centers with various technology partners, including Alert Innovation, Dematic and Fabric.

“With these partners, we’ll be testing different orientations and add-on innovations to understand what works best in different environments,” Ward said.

Walmart began piloting its first local fulfillment center in Salem, N.H., in late 2019. Not only is the technology impressive, but so are the results, Ward said. He cited more availability of products, faster fulfillment and greater efficiency.

“We are able to pick more orders and do it quicker,” he added. “The system’s speed can allow orders to be picked up or delivered within the hour. One local fulfillment center can fulfill orders for many stores, which means its benefits can be felt by customers in stores nearby.”

At some stores, Walmart is also adding automated pickup points.

“Think of it as the ultimate convenience that allows customers and delivery drivers to drive up, scan a code, grab their orders and go,” Ward said.