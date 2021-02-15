Southeastern Grocers Celebrating Community Heroes, Love and Kindness

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Southeastern Grocers starts 10 Days of Appreciation with associate recognition for heroic work when needed most.

Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers encouraged to “Share the rewards” with nomination of deserving hero, family member or friend.

Grocer to “Spread the Love” Feb. 17 in celebration of National Random Acts of Kindness Day with donations to local schools, fire and police stations and frontline heroic organizations.

SEG concludes 10 days of Appreciation on Supermarket Employee Day with appreciation for the continued courage, compassion and dedication displayed by associates throughout the Southeast.

Valentine’s Day is over, but Southeastern Grocers (SEG) is still showing the love.

The Jacksonville, Fla.-based company, which operates BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is beginning a series of events to celebrate community heroes, love and kindness. Over the course of 10 days, SEG and its associates will take part in and host several community events to show their appreciation for fellow frontline workers, and celebrate love and kindness with customers and neighbors.

The series of events began Feb. 12 with the grocer’s own Frontline Heroes Day. On that day, SEG focused on honoring all associates with a celebration at each store to highlight and thank associates for going above and beyond when the community needed them most. Associates were also recognized and rewarded for their hard work, dedication and commitment.

“Our hardworking associates have displayed incredible acts of kindness, selflessness and love for their community and each other over the past year,” said Elizabeth Thompson, executive vice president and chief people officer for Southeastern Grocers. “They have gone the extra degree to ensure their friends, families and neighbors have access to healthy food, and a safe shopping experience they can always count on. Our trusted associates have become the backbone of their communities during an incredibly difficult time. We are honored to celebrate our frontline heroes and express our immense gratitude for their continued commitment to spreading kindness throughout the communities we serve.”

SEG is also encouraging all customers to nominate a deserving hero, family member or friend for the grocer’s “Share the rewards” sweepstakes for a chance to receive $50 in points for both the nominee and nominator. Customers can nominate a deserving individual through the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie app through Feb. 23.

To spread kindness throughout the Southeast, the grocer will “Spread the Love” on Wednesday, Feb. 17, in celebration of National Random Acts of Kindness Day. In celebration of the day, each Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie store will select a local school, fire station, police station or frontline heroic organization of their choice to receive free SE Grocers bagels and cream cheese.

The grocer will also spread kindness at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Baptist Hospital in Downtown Jacksonville with the donation of 500 bags of “Essentials for Essential Workers.” The donation event will provide essential grocery items to essential hospital employees as a thank you for keeping the community safe. SEG hopes the random acts will spread kindness throughout the community.

To conclude the 10 days of appreciation, SEG will celebrate Supermarket Employee Day to show appreciation for all of the invaluable services its associates and fellow supermarket employees have performed over the last year. FMI-The Food Industry Association declared Feb. 22 Supermarket Employee Day to recognize the hard work and dedication of food industry employees as they continue to feed families and enrich lives. SEG said its associates have contributed and volunteered countless hours in their communities to provide access to safe, healthy and affordable food while displaying courage, compassion and dedication for their communities.

SEG said it encourages the community to join in the celebration of appreciation, love and kindness over the next 10 days by celebrating with loved ones, sharing gratitude with local frontline heroes and by spreading joy through random acts of kindness.