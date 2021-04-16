Store Brands Sales Continue to Climb High

ALDI sells predominantly store brands, including its popular Elevation line.

How popular have store brands become in the U.S? According to recent sales data from the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA), consumers continue to favor store brands for about one of every four purchases across all major food and nonfood categories.

According to PLMA’s “2021 Private Label Yearbook” and data from market researcher Nielsen, retailers’ private brands accounted for 23.4% of all units sold at food retailers for the 52 weeks ending Dec. 26.

About one out of every $5 spent by shoppers in all food outlets, or 19.5%, was for the retailer’s store brand, PLMA said. Both figures were unchanged from the market shares reported for the full year prior to the pandemic.

Still, sales of store brands saw an increase of 12% for the year, keeping pace with national brands and maintaining market share, despite a number of supply chain interruptions affecting high demand categories, and a major shift of purchasing from foodservice to grocery channels as consumers everywhere were forced to adjust their lifestyles, PLMA said.

Combining socially distanced shopping in stores with online purchases for curbside pickup and home delivery, consumers spent $16.5 billion more (11.6%) on store brands and $86 billion more (11.8%) on all brands in the country’s retail stores compared to the year prior, PLMA learned. Contributing to the increase, of course, was the impact of restaurant and other foodservice dollars that flowed into the grocery space from outright closures to restrictions on dining out.

Diverted foodservice dollars were welcomed by the grocery industry, but they also posed a massive challenge for its distribution systems, as did considerable stocking up by panicked shoppers, particularly in the first quarter of 2020, PLMA said. The overbuying also contributed to the swelling of last year’s grocery sales total.

“Analysis needs to take these anomalies of the 2020 data into account,” said PLMA President Peggy Davies, “but comparisons to pre-pandemic trends and projections notwithstanding, store brands maintained their well-established position in the marketplace, as retailers and private label manufactures succeeded in supplying the country with critical food and essential non-food products in the face of extreme volatility. The 2020 sales figures bear that out.”

Nielsen data shows retailers’ store brands surged across all outlets for a record $158.8 billion in private label sales, even as sales for all brands reached a record $816 billion. Private label units also saw an increase of 7.2%, matching the growth of all brands. Private label’s market share for all outlets remained steady at 19.5% of sales volume and 23.4% of all units sold.