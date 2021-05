‘The Lempert Report’: Study Says Shoppers Are in Fact Choosing Sustainability

About This Video Series

“The Lempert Report” is a video series that features national food trends analyst Phil Lempert, also known as the “Supermarket Guru.” The videos appear Monday through Thursday on the Retail & Hospitality Hub and Tuesday through Friday via The Hub’s daily e-newsletter, “Retail Best Practices.” In the videos, Lempert comments on various issues affecting food and food retailing.

Lempert is the founder of SupermarketGuru.com, a leading online resource for food safety, products, trends and shopping tips that attracts more than nine million visitors annually.

In this video of “The Lempert Report,” Lempert elaborates on a new study from SPINS that shows sustainability has become a purchase driver for shoppers — from chocolate treats to even pet food. Lempert notes the trend started well before the pandemic and adds, “but make no mistake, COVID-19 has created a new awareness of all things food.”