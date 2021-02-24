‘Supermarket Guru’ Phil Lempert Partners With the Retail & Hospitality Hub

National food trends analyst Phil Lempert, also known as “The Supermarket Guru,” has forged a strategic partnership with the Chicago-based Retail & Hospitality Hub (“The Hub”), a cross-channel B2B media platform led by retail media veteran Korry Stagnito.

Lempert is founder of The Lempert Report, a food trends publication, and SupermarketGuru.com, a leading online resource for food safety, products, trends and shopping tips that attracts more than nine million visitors annually.

The exclusive partnership will allow Lempert to share and co-develop content and programming with The Hub’s multiple category channels, including Retail Best Practices. Lempert will also collaborate with The Hub on its Retail Dietitians Business Alliance, a professional association and annual event comprised of registered retail dietitians throughout North America, most of who work in supermarkets providing customers and employees with nutritional guidance.

“Phil is truly one of the most knowledgeable and respected experts in CPG retail,” noted Stagnito, CEO of The Hub. “I can’t imagine a better partner to accomplish our mutual goal of assisting retailers and their supplier partners with successfully navigating one of the most the transformative chapters in retail history.”

“Korry and I have worked together for many years on various projects and events; we both enjoy the same work ethic, and drive to create new and highly valuable tools for our food world,” said Lempert, who is based in Santa Monica, Calif. “The pandemic exposed many needs for our readers and viewers, and together our goal is to meet those needs.”