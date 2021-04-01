Survey Says ‘Most Anxious’ Consumers Are in the U.S.

(iStock/AaronAmat)

Forty-three percent of U.S. consumers say their consumption habits have permanently changed because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from AlixPartners, a New York-based global consulting firm.

In its January poll of more than 7,000 consumers across nine countries — the U.S., China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom — AlixPartners found that 48% on average say the pandemic has altered their buying behaviors permanently in 15 consumer-facing sectors ranging from groceries to household products, from clothing to home furnishings, from restaurants to travel and leisure, and beyond.

Considering what the firm considers consumers’ two main present anxieties — health (mental as well as physical) and finances — the firm mapped consumers into four distinct demographic cohorts: the “most anxious” (highly concerned about both health and finances), the “health concerned” (more concerned about health than finances), the “budget constrained” (more concerned about finances than health), and the “least anxious” (little concerned, relatively, about health or finances). According to the firm’s research, “health concerned” and “most anxious” consumers worldwide are experiencing both the most significant and the most permanent changes in purchasing behavior.

AlixPartners found that the “most anxious” consumers are in every country, but are led by those in the U.S., where about 44% said they were highly concerned about both health and finances. In the U.S., almost one in three (29%) consumers reported being extremely or very concerned about physical health, and just over one in four (28%) said they were extremely or very concerned about mental health.

The survey found that younger people are feeling the most vulnerable — that group said the pandemic has made them highly concerned about their mental/emotional health and that of those closest to them. For instance, 34% of those ages 18 to 24 internationally report being “extremely” or “very” concerned about mental health, which compares to just 26% who feel that way about physical health and which almost equals the 35% concerned about financial health. Meanwhile, for those ages 25 to 34, 30% report being extremely or very concerned about mental health, compared with 32% for financial health and just 24% for physical health.

The survey also found that, not surprisingly, “elevated levels” of online commerce are here to stay, especially in China where 70% of consumers say they plan to shop more online in the future than they did pre-pandemic for clothing and footwear items. In the U.S., 29% of consumers said they would shop more for those items than they did pre-pandemic.

However, AlixPartners’ research also found that a significant percentage of consumers around the world say that online commerce does not currently work well for them. For instance, in the grocery category, while a hefty average of 26% of consumers internationally whose purchasing behaviors have been permanently altered by the pandemic say they plan to shop more online for groceries, a higher figure, 27%, say they plan to shop more in-store. It is a similar story regarding meals from restaurants among those whose habits have been permanently changed: 27% on average internationally report they are expecting to dine more in-person at restaurants, versus an average of just 25% who expect to do more at-home dining.