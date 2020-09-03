Target Adding to Best-Selling Own Brand Line

Target launched its Good & Gather product line last September. Just one year later, the own brand has become the Minneapolis-based retailer’s No. 1-selling food and beverage brand, generating more than $1 billion in sales.

So it makes sense that Target is celebrating one year with the line by adding 600 new items this fall.

Good & Gather already offers a wide range of food and beverage products made without artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners and high fructose corn syrup, including everything from avocado toast salad kits and beet hummus to ready-made pastas and meats to everyday staples such as milk, eggs and cheese. When Target launched the brand, its goal was to have 2,000 products in the line by the end of 2020.

“Food plays such an important role in our guests’ lives,” said Stephanie Lundquist, Target’s executive vice president and president of food and beverage. “And now, as guests are eating and cooking at home more than ever, Good & Gather’s assortment and affordable price continues to set Target apart.”

This fall’s products will include the Good & Gather Signature line, which features 60 premium products including jalapeno avocado hummus, frozen zucchini spirals, meatless burgers, pastas, pizzas and coffee.

When it launched Good & Gather last year, Target phased out the Archer Farms and Simply Balanced food brands and also reduced the number of products under the Market Pantry brand.

The competition among grocers is as fierce as ever, and grocers realize that to differentiate and be exclusive is to come up with a powerful store brand program that consumers can’t get anywhere else. Target seems to be doing that.