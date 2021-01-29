Target CEO Brian Cornell, NBA Champion Ray Allen Among Those Added to NRF’s BOD

Brian Cornell is chairman and CEO of Target.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) has added six members to its board of directors. They were elected at NRF’s recent annual winter board meeting, which was held virtually and each will serve a two-year term until January 2023.

Those newly elected to the board include:

• Ray Allen, co-founder, grown (the same Ray Allen who is a two-time NBA champion).

• Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO, Target Corp.

• Tyson Cornell, partner and U.S. consumer markets leader, PwC

• Michelle Gass, CEO, Kohl’s Inc.

• Kimberly Smith, founder, Marjani.

• Colleen J. Taylor, president, merchant services, American Express.

“They are entrepreneurs, job creators, innovators and a diverse group of exceptional leaders in an industry that serves communities large and small throughout the country and around the world,” said Mike George, president and CEO of Qurate Retail and chairman of the NRF Board of Directors, of the new members.

