Target Grows Popular Private-Branded Line with Plant-Based Offerings

Target’s Good & Gather Plant Based line will feature more than 30 plant-based creations.

Target is adding a plant-based line to its Good & Gather brand, the retailer’s food and beverage store brand that has also become its No. 1-selling brand. The line, called Good & Gather Plant Based, will feature more than 30 plant-based creations like non-dairy chocolate-flavored mousse dip, “chick’n” tenders, buffalo-style cauliflower wings and more.

“Good & Gather Plant Based reinforces the brand’s commitment to products that prioritize great taste and quality with the value only Target can offer,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer for Target. “Guest demand for plant-based offerings is incredibly high and continues to grow. By adding Good & Gather Plant Based to our curated assortment of plant-based offerings, we’re giving guests more of what they want and making it easy for them to discover the joy of food every day.”

Target launched its Good & Gather line in September 2019. Just one year later, the brand became the Minneapolis-based retailer’s No. 1-selling food and beverage brand. To date, it has generated more than $2 billion in sales. Last September Target added 600 new items to the line, which totals more than 2,000 products. All products in the line contain no artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors and high fructose corn syrup.

Good & Gather Plant Based includes items for breakfast, lunch and dinner and everything in between, according to Target. Consumers will currently find plant-based dips and meat alternatives. Other products like creamers and salad dressings will launch through the fall. Most items will be priced under $5.