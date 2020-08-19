Target Just Had its Best Comparable Quarter Ever

Another day, another big-box retailer with outstanding financial results in the midst of a pandemic.

On Tuesday it was Walmart. Now it’s Target Corp’s turn.

Target’s 2020 second-quarter comparable sales grew 24.3% from last year’s second quarter, the strongest the Minneapolis-based retailer has ever reported since it was founded in 1902.

The total comparable sales reflected comparable stores sales growth of 10.9% and digital sales growth of 195%. Target’s second-quarter total revenue was $23 billion, with $1.7 billion in profit.

Target said its second-quarter results reflect the continuation of heightened sales volume and significant investments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our second-quarter comparable sales growth … is a true testament to the resilience of our team and the durability of our business model,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target, in a statement. “We also generated outstanding profitability in the quarter, even as we made significant investments in pay and benefits for our team. We remain steadfast in our focus on investing in a safe and convenient shopping experience for our guests, and their trust has resulted in market share gains of $5 billion in the first six months of the year.”

Target operates about 1,900 stores in North America. Cornell said he expects the company to continue to grow profitably in the years ahead.