Target to Offer ‘Enhanced’ Experience for Apple’s Products

A concept illustration of the new Apple shopping experience at Target.

The Apple cart is growing larger at Target.

The Minneapolis-based big-box retailer is debuting an “enhanced” shopping experience for its customers with Apple’s products in the bullseye. It debuts online and will begin rolling out in select locations this month, with additional locations scheduled to roll out by the end of this fall.

Target said the retail collaboration builds on the retailer’s and Apple’s more than 15-year relationship. Target will offer a shopping destination featuring Apple products and accessories together in one space that is designed for shoppers to experience new products through demonstrations and knowledgeable Target Tech consultants, who will receive specialized training from Apple.

Target said its new initiative with Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple builds on its success with other strategic partners, including Disney, Ulta Beauty and most recently Levi Strauss & Co. Target said it collaborated with Apple on the enhanced experience, which extends the assortment of Apple products at Target. The dedicated space features new lighting fixtures and displays for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV and other Apple accessories.

“Apple products are popular with Target’s guests, and this new, dedicated shopping experience offers enhanced service and expanded offerings, building on our strength as a go-to destination for electronics,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target. “This new model was created with Target’s guests in mind, and we’ll continue to learn and enhance the experience through future rollouts later this year.”

On Target.com or via the Target app, shoppers will also find a dedicated Apple experience that features an extended assortment of Apple accessories.

The dedicated Apple shopping destinations will begin at 17 Target stores in Texas, Florida, Minnesota, California, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York with additional locations rolling out in 2021 and beyond.