Target’s 2020 May Go Down in Retail History

How good of a year did Target have in 2020?

The Minneapolis-based retailer said its 2020 sales growth of more than $15 billion was greater than the company’s total sales growth over the prior 11 years.

That’s how good. It was record growth.

Target clearly benefitted from the pandemic. Its customers shopped stores for food, essentials, apparel — you name it. Target also pivoted quickly and upgraded its operations to serve customers more efficiently.

Target, which operates about 1,900 stores in addition to Target.com, said its comparable sales for the year grew 19.3%, reflecting 7.2% growth in store comparable sales and 145% growth in digital comparable sales.

Target’s digital sales grew by nearly $10 billion in 2020, driven by 235% growth in the company’s same-day services.

“Following years of investment to build a durable, scalable and sustainable business model, we saw record growth in 2020, as our guests turned to Target to safely provide for their families throughout the pandemic,” said Brian Cornell, Target’s chairman and CEO. “With the strength of our unique, multi-category assortment and the flexibility we offer through our reliable and convenient fulfillment options, we gained nearly $9 billion in market share in 2020, and grew our revenue by $15 billion, which is more than the 11 prior years combined. As we look ahead to 2021 and beyond, we see continued opportunity to invest in our business and our team, building on the strong foundation we’ve established to drive market share gains and deliver profitable growth for years to come.”

However, the company said “in light of the highly fluid and uncertain outlook for consumer shopping patterns and the impact of COVID-19,” it was not providing guidance for 2021 and beyond.

In the 2020 fourth quarter, Target said its total comparable sales grew 20.5%. The total fourth-quarter revenue of $28.3 billion grew 21.1% compared with 2019’s fourth quarter, driven by sales growth of 21% and a 28.7% increase in other revenue. Operating income was $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter, up 53.2% from $1.2 billion in 2019.