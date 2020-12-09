Thanks to Netflix Series, This Game Is Cool

Chess, anyone?

Yes, indeed! And for plenty of people, thanks to “The Queen’s Gambit.”

The popular miniseries on Netflix, which debuted Oct. 23, has sparked the sale of chess sets to a level the game hasn’t seen in years.

As viewing time rose for “The Queen’s Gambit” during the three weeks after its debut, unit sales of chess sets jumped 87% in the U.S., and chess book sales rose 603%, according to market researcher The NPD Group, which said total viewing time for the miniseries in the U.S. was a whopping 40.8 million hours over its first nine days.

“The idea that a streaming television series can have an impact on product sales is not a new one, but we are finally able to view it through the data,” said Juli Lennett, toys industry advisor for NPD. “The sales of chess books and chess sets, which had previously been flat or declining for years, turned sharply upward as the popular new series gained viewers.”

Based on U.S. Retail Tracking Service data from NPD, week-over-week chess set sales in the U.S. had been relatively flat for 13 weeks, only to rise quickly after “The Queen’s Gambit” debuted. A similar rise in chess book sales, was revealed by NPD BookScan, which reported U.S. print book unit sales for the following titles: “Bobby Fischer Teaches Chess,” by Bobby Fischer; “Chess Fundamentals,” by Jose Capablanca; “Chess for Kids,” by Michael Basman; and “The Complete Book of Chess Strategy: Grandmaster Techniques from A to Z,” by Jeremy Silman.