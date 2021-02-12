The Apparel Category Will Continue to be All About Comfort

Demand for fashion with elements of comfort will stick around for the long term, The NPD Group says. (iStock/KatarzynaBialasiewicz)

By now, most everybody knows the pandemic had a tremendous impact on what we wore and where we wore it in 2020. And with more people working from home than ever — and many of them will continue to work from home when the pandemic is under control — we can assume that department stores will be selling fewer business suits for men and women.

With 2020 in the rearview mirror, market researcher The NPD Group has compiled some eye-popping statistics in regard to fashion apparel and footwear. Get this: While total apparel sales declined 19% in 2020, sales of comfort wear items in the category soared:

• Sweatpants sales were up 17%.

• Sleepwear sales were up 6%.

• Sports bras sales were up 10%.

Fashion footwear sales including heels, sandals and boots told a similar story, according to NPD. While overall sales declined 27% for the year, sales of slippers were up 21% and sales of clogs were up 33%.

Port Washington, N.Y.-based NPD reports that tailored clothing, dresses and dress shoes were already losing share to more comfort-oriented attire before the pandemic. And regardless of whether consumers adopt more permanent work-from-home routines or go back to the workplace, demand for fashion with elements of comfort will stick around for the long term, NPD says.

According to an NPD survey, 70% of consumers reported that once they can return to work and other activities, they plan to dress just as or more casually than they did prior to the pandemic. In December 2020, the comfort/active apparel categories, along with basics, captured a larger share of apparel dollars for clothing intended for work compared to 2019, growing by four share points.

In footwear, NPD’s Future of Footwear report forecasts that in 2021 the fashion category will recuperate, though it will regain less than half of the volume it lost in 2020.

“Is there still such a thing as house clothes in this time of COVID-19? Our wardrobes for different occasions have essentially blurred into one, and today’s consumers are purchasing outfits that are interchangeable and versatile for various needs,” said Maria Rugolo, NPD’s apparel industry analyst. “Once consumers do return to pre-pandemic routines and activities, the demand will be even higher for hybrid clothing intertwining dress and comfort. With that, comfort and active apparel’s growth is still not enough to offset losses stemming from the other apparel categories. It is necessary for brands to maintain their heritage, but also determine what elements of comfort to infuse in their products.”

Beth Goldstein, NPD’s fashion footwear and accessories analyst, said being at home has become a lifestyle in itself — for many, the center of all that we do both personally and professionally.

“Brands have an opportunity to capitalize on the more casual, comfort-focused features that consumers have become accustomed to wearing inside of the home and adapt for use outside of the home,” Goldstein added. “Fashion footwear will see improvement once consumers start venturing out again. Pent-up demand will drive a short-term boost, but the industry needs to be prepared for a long-term shift in consumer preferences and innovate accordingly.”