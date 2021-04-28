The Best Supermarket in America Is …

And the winner is: The Fresh Market.

According to USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the Greensboro, N.C.-based grocer is “The Best Supermarket in America” in 2021.

In putting together the top 10 list, a panel of 10Best local experts and contributors nominated their favorite American supermarkets based on value, selection and service. Readers then were allowed to cast their votes for their favorite supermarkets once per day for a 28-day period through the 10Best website.

The Fresh Market beat out several well-known grocers including West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee, which came in second; Arlington, Va.-based Lidl, third; Tewksbury, Mass.-based Market Basket, fourth; and Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI, fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 are: Stew Leonard’s, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans Food Markets and Trader Joe’s.

“Out of the hundreds of supermarkets in America, we are thrilled to be voted number one,” said Jason Potter, president and CEO of The Fresh Market. “Over the last year, we have immersed ourselves in achieving our goal of becoming one of America’s most loved brands, and this award proves that customers are recognizing our improvements. We greatly appreciate their business and support.”

The Fresh Market said its heritage dates back to 1982 when founders Ray and Beverly Berry opened the first store in Greensboro after returning from a trip to Europe with a vision to emulate the charm and essence of a European-style fresh food market. The initial store differentiated itself from conventional supermarkets by offering a farmer’s market atmosphere and intimate epicurean experience, according to the retailer, and it became the blueprint for the 159 stores currently operating across 22 states.

The Fresh Market said offers restaurant-quality meals, hand-picked produce, premium baked goods, fresh-cut flowers, custom-cut meats and carefully curated offerings for holidays and special occasions. The retailer said it aims to offer exceptional hospitality.