‘The Lempert Report’: AI Comes to the Produce Department

About This Video Series

“The Lempert Report” is a video series that features national food trends analyst Phil Lempert, also known as the “Supermarket Guru.” The videos appear Monday through Thursday on the Retail & Hospitality Hub and Tuesday through Friday via The Hub’s daily e-newsletter, “Retail Best Practices.” In the videos, Lempert comments on various issues affecting food and food retailing.

Lempert is the founder of SupermarketGuru.com, a leading online resource for food safety, products, trends and shopping tips that attracts more than nine million visitors annually.

In this video of “The Lempert Report,” Lempert talks about Afresh, a company designing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specifically for the unique operational demands of fresh food. Lempert says Afresh’s goal to supply better inventory management is good news for reducing waste, sustainability and maintaining human health.