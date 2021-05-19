‘The Lempert Report’: Child Obesity Has A New Enemy — The Pandemic

About This Video Series

“The Lempert Report” is a video series that features national food trends analyst Phil Lempert, also known as the “Supermarket Guru.” The videos appear Monday through Thursday on the Retail & Hospitality Hub and Tuesday through Friday via The Hub’s daily e-newsletter, “Retail Best Practices.” In the videos, Lempert comments on various issues affecting food and food retailing.

Lempert is the founder of SupermarketGuru.com, a leading online resource for food safety, products, trends and shopping tips that attracts more than nine million visitors annually.

In this video of “The Lempert Report,” Lempert talks about the dangers of increased child obesity as a result of the pandemic. Like many adults, kids are snacking more and moving less, Lempert says, stressing that his concern is that kids’ immunity will become even weaker — whether it’s during the next flu season, or worse, another pandemic. Then, even more lives will be at risk.